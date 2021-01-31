Uganda U20 National Team coach Morley Byekaso has named a squad comprised of 25 players that will feature at a Tri-Nations tournament in Tanzania.

The tournament that will be played between February 2nd-9th will have hosts Tanzania, Uganda and Namibia will act as a precursor to the Africa U-20 Cup Nations slated for next month in Mauritania.

After a week of training at MTN Omondi Stadium, the provisional squad which started with 38 players has been trimmed down to 25 who will travel to Tanzania on Monday morning.

The squad named had three goalkeepers, seven defenders, nine midfielders and six attackers.

The 25-man squad that will travel to Tanzania.

Abdul Aziz Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga who featured for Uganda Cranes at CHAN in Cameroon are also part of the squad.

This is the first time that the Uganda Hippos will feature at the AFCON U20 Tournament. To qualify, the team emerged Champions of the CECAFA region, beating Tanzania in the final.

Uganda is pooled in Group A alongside hosts Mauritania, Cameroon and Mozambique.

Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers

Komakech Jack (Ascent SA), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa).

Defenders

Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers SC)

Midfielders

Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Fowards

Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).