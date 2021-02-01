Morocco kept their dream of defending their title defence at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) alive after securing a slot into the semifinals.

The Atlas Lions continued with their brilliant performance at this year’s Championship, overcoming Zambia’s Chipolopolo in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Soufiane Rahimi, Mohammed Al Bemammer and skipper Ayoub El Kaabi all scored a goal apiece to guide Morocco to a 3-2 win at Stade Reunification in Douala, Cameroon.

Moses Phiri who came on the second half got the consolation for Zambia who ended the game with a man less after Zachariah Chilongoshi was sent off in the 20th minute.

Right from onset, Morocco proved too good for Zambia to contain with Rahimi scoring inside the opening minute of the game.

Poor defending by Zambia gifted Rahimi with space to slot home past goalkeeper Allan Chibwe.

By the 8th minute mark, Morocco had doubled their lead through Bemammer who nodded home from a corner after Chibwe failed to clear away a delivery from a corner kick.

Defender Chilongoshi was shown marching orders after a foul on Abdelilah Hafidi. The referee had earlier dished out a yellow card but overturned his decision for a red card after further check on the VAR screen.

It should be noted that the use of Video Assistance Referee (VAR) was introduced at the quartefinal stage in this tournament.

Morocco who had numerical advantage used it fully and stretched their lead six minutes before the mandatory break.

El Kaabi did no mistake to convert from the spot after Paul Katema had handled the ball inside the area.

The consolation for Zambia came in the 79th minute when Phiri beat goalkeeper Anas Zniti at the near post.

Morocco will now hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals on February 3rd at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

The other semifinal game will see Mali take on Guinea who eliminated Rwanda on Sunday.