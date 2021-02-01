Uganda Rugby Union has on Monday evening announced March 6, 2021 as the new date for the return to play of rugby in the country.

This was after a club chairmen’s round table discussion according to a statement from URU.

Get your boots ready!



We had a Chairmen’s round table discussion this evening and they agreed to return to play on 6th March,2021.



The league will be in a single round robin format with 10 teams participating. https://t.co/3DQpu19hgi — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) February 1, 2021

This return date will be 357 days since the last match of rugby was played in the country. The players going to take part thus have just a month to get ready for competitive rugby after almost a year off the turf.

Like Kawowo Sports had earlier reported, the league will not be played in its normal format. Instead, a tournament involving 10 teams will be played in a single round robin format.

URU has however not shared more detail on how this tournament will be played, in terms of participating clubs, fixtures, COVID-19 tests and SOPs.

Meanwhile, the women continue to wait for information on when they will be back in action.