With only a day to go until the proposed date of resumption of rugby in Uganda, URU is yet to come out on the fate of rugby in the country.

However, according to sources within the union, the respective leagues will not be played this year. Instead, for the men, a franchise tournament involving select players from the local clubs is to be played.

The decision is expected to be made official after an executive meeting that will be held early next week. Members of the executive committee are expected to attend in person at a yet-to-be-identified venue.

This follows numerous failed attempts by URU to hold online meetings due to the ongoing internet shutdown by the government that has now lasted more than a week.

The cost of the COVID-19 tests and isolation of the players from the community has been cited as the biggest challenge to the resumption of rugby in the country. The clubs and union cannot afford the bill, and the government has shown reluctance to offer a helping hand to this cause.

In comparison, across the border in Kenya, the national league known as the Kenya Cup is scheduled to resume on February 27, 2021. The Kenyan government has committed to foot the bill for the COVID-19 tests for 50 players for each of the 12 teams expected to take part.

It remains to be seen how URU is going to reschedule this year’s calendar and how they plan to meet the requirements of resumption of sport in these times.