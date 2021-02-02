Multichoice Uganda has slashed the price of a GOtv set by 23% effective 1st February, 2021.

The new GOtv offer, a reduction from Ugx. 89,000 by 23% (Ugx 20,000) is intended to deliver value by making great entertainment more accessible for all Ugandans as the country takes the journey to economic recovery following the unpredented times that affected purchasing power.

“The slow recovery rate of the country’s economy from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recently concluded election period (that saw internet shutdown which has affected the flow of many businesses) has compelled us at MultiChoice Uganda to consider a price reduction in a bid to ease our customers’ burden and cushion them against financial distress,” Jonah Wegoye, the Head of Sales at MultiChoice Uganda, revealed while addressing the press.

Wegoye asserted that, “The new decoder offer will go for as low as Ugx. 69,000, inclusive of the full GOtv kit (decoder and antenna) and one-month subscription of GOtv Plus.”

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda stated that, “MultiChoice remains dedicated to providing great family entertainment that entails non-stop family dramas, lifestyle shows, kids’ shows, edu-series, edutainement and lots of sporting action to amplify the viewing experience of our dear customers through our GOtv platform.”

She further mentioned that, “MultiChoice Uganda is proud to be partnering with some of the greatest local story tellers with the upcoming launch of two local conent channels: Pearl Magic Prime and HONEY TV.”

“We know our customers will enjoy a variety of home entertainment content as we continue to hold onto our promise of defining home entertainment in Uganda,” Kizza concluded.

The new sales offer is valid for all active and non-active GOtv customers and will run for the period between 1st February, 2021 to 31st March, 2021.