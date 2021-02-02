After announcing the date for resumption of rugby in the country, Uganda Rugby Union has released another update on men’s rugby.

URU revealed yesterday that the top tier men’s rugby league will be played in a single leg round robin format tournament involving 10 clubs. The matches will be played every Saturday from start to finish, save for the Easter weekend on April 2-5, 2021.

This means that the tournament will run from March 6 until May 8, freeing up enough time for the national team to prepare for the July international window.

Mongers hosting Black Pirates at their home ground in Entebbe.

The venues for this tournament depend on the home team in the fixture. Only Rams RUFC is yet to confirm where they will be playing their home games.

URU have also stated that there will be no relegation at the end of this tournament.

Regional Men’s Rugby: Teams outside the top tier league will play up to three one-day tournaments in their respective regions. Since there will be no relegation from the men’s league, URU has stated that there will be no need for playing the championship promotional event.

On COVID-19: These tournaments will be held with observation of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures. URU has committed to work with the clubs in ensuring players are facilitated to carry out COVID-19 PCR tests.