Onduparaka Football Club head coach Vialli Bainomugisha is humbled by the passion of the fans as well as the commitment of the team’s main sponsors MTN Uganda.

Bainomugisha has lauded fans for the special treatment accorded to the team since inception.

In the same vein, the CAF “B” licensed tactician openly expressed gratitude towards the telecommunications company for their continued support over the last years.

He noted that the team has been propelled to great heights because of the fans and the immense support from the Telecom giant.

Onduparaka Football Club is a club driven by the passion of the fans since its founding days. Fans motivate the players and exert the necessary pressure for the team to perform well. The club is also happy and grateful for the support that MTN Uganda has extended as the official sponsor. We are also very thrilled that that our dear sponsors still believe in us and that they are extending our contract. We promise to keep shining in this 2020/2021 season. Vialli Bainomugisha, Head coach Onduparaka Football Club

The former Lweza United, Mbarara City, Kisubi United, Kigezi Home Boys head coach has handled Onduparaka in five games so far.

Villai Bainomugisha (extreme left) during the unveiling of MTN Uganda’s new sponsorship contract for Onduparaka Football Club

On Tuesday, 02 February 2021, MTN Uganda announced the renewal of its sponsorship contract with the West Nile based club hitherto tagged as the Caterpillars.

The renewed sponsorship deal from MTN also entailed the unveiling of a specially designed new jersey for the football club for the 2020/2021 season with the selves having a traditional fabric exhibiting the cultural heritage attached to the club.

Onduparaka’s Mercy Munduru (left) and MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer Somdev Sen showcase the club’s newly designed home kit

For starters, MTN Uganda has sponsored Onduparaka since the 2017/18 season and will continue sponsoring the Arua based club for another year.

Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer highlighted MTN’s intentions to continue supporting local sports across the country.

Somdev was addressing the media during a special press conference held at Hotel Africana in the heart of the Ugandan capital city, Kampala.

As the biggest supporter of local sport in Uganda, MTN has over the last 22 years, committed to the growth and development of local football in Uganda. This continued sponsorship of the West Nile based football club that rose from the ashes of turmoil to join the top football league in Uganda is a further demonstration that indeed we are good together. Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer

Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer donned in the newly designed Onduparaka home jersey

Onduparaka FC is the most popular football club in West Nile.

The club’s rise to one of the top-flight teams over the years has not only opened up the region to the sports world but also enhanced the rise of dozens of young boys from West Nile to football prominence in Uganda and Africa.

To many fans in West Nile, Onduparaka FC represents that club of local football fanatics that rose against all odds to join more privileged teams in the league.

To further support the club especially now that the fans are not allowed into the pitch because of Covid 19, MTN will run “Predict and win challenges” for all Onduparaka FC games where fans will predict how many goals Onduparaka FC would score during the game, during the month and the entire season and stand to win several prizes such as MTN data.

In the five games played so far for Onduparaka in the 2020-21 season, the Catarpillars have recorded two draws and wins apiece as well as that infamous humiliating 7-0 away loss to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, Kampala.

Onduparaka drew with Express (1-1), overcame newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 3-2, Kitara 3-1, drew 1 all with Wakiso Giants and lost miserably to KCCA 7-0.

Bianomugisha has acknowledged efforts of strengthening the team prior to the league resumption with addition of 10 more players.

On 12th February 2021, Onduparaka will entertain a struggling Busoga United at their Green Light fortress in Arua city.

