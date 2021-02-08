Morocco are the Champions of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN). The Atlas Lions defeated Mali on Sunday to emerge winners.

A Spirited display from the North African nation saw them overcome resilient Mali, winning the game 2-0 at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Morocco celebrate after being crowned Champions t the 2020 CHAN. (Photo by CAF media)

Two goals in the second half from towering defender Soufiane Bouftini and captain Ayoub El Kaabi ensured Morocco retained the trophy.

In doing so, they set the record as the first nation to successfully defend the CHAN title.

Morocco had won the last edition in 2018 on home soil.

Mali ended the game with a player less with right back Issa Samake sent off in stoppage time.

Morroco successfully defended their CHAN title (Photo by CAF)

The Atlas Lions came into the final with a clean slate and literally sweeping their opponents aside.

A sloppy start to the tournament instead made them better every passing game.

They opened their ttle defence against Togo in group C, a game they won 1-0. Rwanda held them to a goalless draw but proved ruthless against Uganda, winning 5-2 to top the pool with seven points.

In the quarterfinal, they overcame Zambia with a 3-1 victory before dispatching hosts Cameroon (4-0) at the semifinal stage.

Mali on the other hand proved a hard nut to crack and had only conceded one goal prior to the final.

They had to endure penalty shoot outs both at the quarterfinal and semifinal stages against DR Congo and Guinea respectively.

Winners

2009 – DR Congo

2011 – Tunisia

2014 – Libya

2016 – DR Congo

2018 – Morocco

2020 – Morocco