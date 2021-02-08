Morocco are the Champions of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN). The Atlas Lions defeated Mali on Sunday to emerge winners.
A Spirited display from the North African nation saw them overcome resilient Mali, winning the game 2-0 at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.
Two goals in the second half from towering defender Soufiane Bouftini and captain Ayoub El Kaabi ensured Morocco retained the trophy.
In doing so, they set the record as the first nation to successfully defend the CHAN title.
Morocco had won the last edition in 2018 on home soil.
Mali ended the game with a player less with right back Issa Samake sent off in stoppage time.
The Atlas Lions came into the final with a clean slate and literally sweeping their opponents aside.
A sloppy start to the tournament instead made them better every passing game.
They opened their ttle defence against Togo in group C, a game they won 1-0. Rwanda held them to a goalless draw but proved ruthless against Uganda, winning 5-2 to top the pool with seven points.
In the quarterfinal, they overcame Zambia with a 3-1 victory before dispatching hosts Cameroon (4-0) at the semifinal stage.
Mali on the other hand proved a hard nut to crack and had only conceded one goal prior to the final.
They had to endure penalty shoot outs both at the quarterfinal and semifinal stages against DR Congo and Guinea respectively.
Winners
2009 – DR Congo
2011 – Tunisia
2014 – Libya
2016 – DR Congo
2018 – Morocco
2020 – Morocco