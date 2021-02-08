Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi has rued Moherwell’s loss to Celtic following their heroics at Ross County and Dundee United.

Mubagi returned to the fray after shinning specifically against Ross County when he scored a late winner. He featured for the whole game that had them lose 2-1 to the hosts.

After the game, the star expressed his disappointment but urged fans and his colleagues to look forward to the next game.

“Unfortunate not to get a result yesterday! We move..” he tweeted.

Unfortunate not to get a result yesterday! We move pic.twitter.com/YR2df0yZj8 — Bevis Mugabi (@B_M321) February 7, 2021

Stephen Welsh’s first goal for Celtic – a header in from a corner after two minutes – was followed by Odsonne Edouar’s strike in the 51st minute.

Motherwell attempted a comeback thanks to midfielder Allan Campbell’s drive to pull one back but Celtic held on to clear off the line in added time