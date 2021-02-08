Build Up game:

Gomba Lions 1-0 Sports Club Villa

Gomba Lions Football Team continued with their preparations for the 2020 Masaza Cup final in a high gear with a hard fought 1-0 win against Sports Club Villa at the Kabulasoke Core Primary Teachers College (PTC) play ground on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Striker Jackson Ssemugabi scored as early as the 7th minute for the lone strike on the well-attended and competitive practice match.

Ssemugabi, a bow-legged forward raced onto a customary throw in from left back George Kaddu before he unlashed a venomous left footed shot past goalkeeper Saidi Keni on the near post.

The Jogoos did not recover despite attempts to create as many goal scoring opportunities.

Midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda hit the lower post of the goal in the first half before he was replaced by Abdallah Salim with 10 minutes to play after picking up a caution.

SC Villa defender Joseph Nsubuga (left) and Gomba left winger Collin Sseruwu fight for the ball

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Isaac Ogwang, Saddam Masereka as well as second half substitutes Benson Muhindo and Faizal Muwawu got close for SC Villa but the Gomba backline remained water-tight at all times.

Gomba’s towering forward Tavin Kevin Kyeyune, Charles Bbaale (current Masaza cup top scorer) and Umar Lutalo largely impressed on the evening.

There were a couple of changes from the two respective sides in the second half to give playing time for the other players.

The hosts introduced lanky goalkeeper Francis Anguzu, left winger Collin Sseruwu, Juma Junior Lutankome, Ruben Ssekitoleko and Ashiraf Zzizinga.

SC Villa brought on goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige, Fred Agandu, Kagawa Ssenoga, Faizal Muwawu, Nicholas Kabonge, Benson Muhindo, Goffin Oyiwoth, Derrick Ssekiranda.

Gomba Technical director Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza gestures on the touchline

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head of technical at Gomba saluted the efforts of his charges for the victory but was quick to add that it remains work in progress.

“I want to thank the effort of the players for the victory over such an established club as SC Villa. We are still preparing for the finals by improving the fitness levels of the players and mental attitude. We want to improve in the subsequent friendly matches. I also want to thank the fans who have supported us in the struggle” Ssekabuuza disclosed.

Sports Club Villa head coach Edwardo Kaziba applauded the victors for such a test to his side at a time they are preparing for the league resumption.

Edwardo Kaziba, SC Villa head coach

“We have got a very good test from Gomba. It is a wake-up call as we plan for the return of the league in our next match against MYDA. We have to take the lessons learnt from the build up” Kaziba said.

Gomba is preparing for the final against Buddu on a date and venue that will be confirmed by the local organizing committee.

Sports Club Villa on the other hand will face Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) this Saturday, 14th February 2021.

Team Line Ups:

Gomba Lions XI: Peter Katongole (G.K), Hamis Dagada Kafeero, George Kaddu, Abdallah Ssentongo (Captain), Fred Gift, Derrick Mbowa, Ali Bayo Arshavin, Umar Lutalo, Charles Bbaale, Tavin Kevin Kyeyune, Jackson Ssemugabi

Gomba Lions players with some young fans

Subs: Francis Anguzu (G.K), Collin Sseruwu, George Ssebuuma, Juma Junior Lutankome, Ruben Ssekitoleko, Herbert Onen, Ashiraf Zzizinga

Head coach: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza Assistant coach: Davis Nnono Ssozi

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Nsubuga, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Alishe, Amir Kakomo, Alex Emmanuel Wasswa, Ronald Ssekiganda, Saddam Masereka, Andrew Kiwanuka, Isaac Ogwang

Some of the SC Villa subsistutes

Subs: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Fred Agandu, Kagawa Ssenoga, Salim Abdallah, Faizal Muwawu, Nicholas Kabonge, Benson Muhindo, Goffin Oyiwoth, Derrick Ssekiranda