Yunus Sentamu was delighted to get on the score sheet in his first game for Vipers SC and believes time is now to redeem himself.

The highly rated centre forward scored twice and was heavily involved as Vipers mauled MYDA 7-0 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on what was his second debut for the Venoms six years apart since he made his first.

“I was excited when l found out l will start the game because am happy to be back home. I thank the coach for the opportunity he gave me to make my debut after just signing a week ago,” Sentamu told the club’s website.

“I know l can still score goals if given the chance, it is a privilege for me and this is an opportunity for me to redeem myself and l want to give my all to go up again and keep winning games.

“I’m happy to score two goals on my debut. The goals were amazing and that’s what team work does. My teammates scored superb goals as well but the most important thing is the victory.”

Sentamu who had last played competitive football for KF Tirana more than a year ago also believes that the two goals are the first of many more to come.

“Hopefully today was just the first two goals of many for Vipers SC.”

The striker is expected to play his second game for the champions away to rivals Express FC on Tuesday.