On Thursday, February 18, Uganda will resume its pursuit for a place at the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 that will be hosted in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Silverbacks need a win from the three games against Egypt, Morocco and Cape Verde to advance to the continental showpiece.

Despite winning two games, none of the members of the group was happy with how the team defended and the focus in the training camp ahead of the second leg is as clear as day light.

“We have mainly focused on defense,” James Okello said. “We are trying to fix our defensive principles because we performed very poorly on defense during the previous tournament, so we are trying to fix that department.”

Okello James agamba nti aba @FubaBasketball Silverbacks bongedde okukola nnyo ku defense yabwe.#KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/FLqfEhHlES — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) February 10, 2021

The power forward says the team is in good shape and they are fixing the defensive frailties just on time for the tournament.

“The team is in good shape, the players are taking in whatever the coach is passing on and I believe in these remaining few days (to the tournament) we would have completed dusting off and fixing whatever we want to.

Okello is optimistic the Silverbacks will qualify for AfroBasket but have to approach every game with a winning mentality.

“Our chances to qualify are bright based on the fact that we performed well in the first round and now that we need just one win. However, as the coach has told us, we have to prepare for all games and are required to play to win all games which I believe s possible if we work together.”

