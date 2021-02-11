Tom Masiko is eager to return to competitive football after fully recovering from a long term injury.

The midfielder last featured for the Wakiso Giants last season in the 1-0 defeat to Busoga United on February 25.

Masiko returned to training during the league break and says he is ready to go again.

“I can’t wait to play again,” Masiko said as quoted by the club website. “It’s frustrating for any player to be out for such a long period but I am happy to be back.

“I feel okay and ready to play again. I thank the medical team and everyone at the club.”

The Purple Sharks make a trip to the western part of the country to take on Mbarara City on Saturday, February 13 at Kakyeka Stadium.

The former KCCA and Vipers midfielder who was the club’s third top scorer last season could make his return.