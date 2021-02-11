Friday February 12, 2021

Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara 4pm

Mbarara City and Wakiso Giants lock horns at Kakyeeka on Friday with either in search for the first season victory.

The Ankole Lions have lost twice and drawn thrice in five games so far while The Purple Sharks have drawn all the five.

Sadick Sempigi is back as Mbarara City Football Club head coach

The hosts are buoyed by the return of coach Sadiq Sempigi in their technical wing and will hope playing at home is utilised to their advantage on the afternoon.

Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana is anticipating a tough game but remains hopeful of picking maximum points

“We are certainly looking for nothing other than a win,” Bamweyana told the club website.

Douglas Bamweyana

“We know it’s going to be a very tough game but we feel we have prepared right and have a much better balance in our squad especially up top that we can now probably hope for more returns so we are confident but we need to work extremely hard,” he added.

Key Players

The hosts will hope forwards Bashir Mutanda, Makweth Wol and Semugabi are in fine form on the day with defender and skipper Hilary Mukundane keeping things tight at the back.

The visitors’ key players remain Viane Ssekajugo, Pius Mugume and Ibrahim Kasule who have so far found the back of the net, a combined six times.

Action from Mbarara City 1-0 Wakiso Giants last season at Bombo Credit: File Photo

League Positions

Mbarara City are 13th on the log with three points while Wakiso Giants are 10th with five points from as many games.

Key Stats

The previous two meetings have ended in a win for either. Wakiso Giants won 2-1 at home last season and lost 1-0 away in Bombo.

This will be the first time the two sides face off at Kakyeeka in a competitive game.