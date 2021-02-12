Mbarara City 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Debutant Kipson Atuheire scored for Wakiso Giants as they edged Mbarara City at Kakyeka to get off their first win of the season.

The former SC Villa striker signed from Gokulam FC of India scored the winner in the second half before Mbarara City went on to miss a penalty.

The Ankole Lions were the better side in the first half with Jude Semugabi hitting the upright while Samson Kiirya denied skipper Hilary Mukundane with a fingertip save.

Wakiso Giants came out better in the second period and thought they had taken the lead in the 55th minute but Viane Ssekajugo goal was disallowed for alleged handball.

Two minutes later, Atuheire got at the end of a brilliant pass from Ibrahim Kasule to sot home the winner.

Mbarara City had opportunities to draw the game level but were denied by Kiirya’s brilliance in Giants goal while Semugabi missed a penalty when referee Robert Donney adjudged Joshua Lubwama to have handled in the area.

Wakiso Giants also had chances to stretch the lead were denied by Muhammad Ssekeba who saved from substitute Rahmat Ssenfuka while Mugume and Ssekajugo also got close.

The win lifts the Purple Sharks to 9th on the table with 8 points in six games while Mbarara City stay 13th with five points less.

Wakiso Giants return to action on Wednesday with a home game against SC Villa while Mbarara City visit Kitara a day earlier.