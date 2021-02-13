Soltilo Bright Stars registered a convincing win and their biggest this season after obliterating Kitara FC on Saturday in Kavumba.

A perfect outing for the Baker Mbowa coached outfit saw them register a 5-0 win, to secure their second victory this season.

Left footed winger Joseph Akandwanaho orchestrated the damage on the new comers coming through with a hat trick.

Marvin Joseph Ssemayange who opened the scores also netted a brace to guide Soltilo Bright Stars to victory. He fired them into an early lead, scoring as early as early as the 6th minute.

At the stroke of halftime, Akandwanaho doubled the lead for Soltilo Bright Stars tapping home from Andrew Kaggwa’s free kick.

A minute into the second stanza, the left footed winger came to haunt Kitara again, connecting home from a Jamil Nvule corner kick delivery.

The lead was further stretched in the 56th minute with Ssemayange before Akandwaho competed his hat trick 13 minutes later to complete his hat trick.

Soltilo Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Bbule, Kiwanuka, Andrew Kaggwa, Ronald Nkonge, Derrick Ngobi, Allan Katwe, Sula Ssebunza, Marvin Joseph Ssemayange, Jamiru Mivule, Joseph Janjali Joseph Akandwanaho, Samuel Sekamatte Kayongo

Kitara FC Starting XI

Emmanuel Opio, Yasin Mubiru, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, Maxwell Owaangiu, Patrick Daniel Ekoyu, Pius Mbidde, Suudi Kayemba,Peter Lomolo, Vincent Kasoki, Dennis Mande