Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 6):

Saturday, 13th February 2021:

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs Kitara – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4 PM)

Match Officials:

Referee : Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda

: Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda Assistant Referee 1 : Lydia Nantabo

: Lydia Nantabo Assistant Referee 2 : Dorcus Atuhaire

: Dorcus Atuhaire Fourth Official : Diana Murungi

: Diana Murungi Referee Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba

Team work and continuity are two compound aspects upon which many most sports teams, if not all are embedded and built.

In football particularly, these two elements are entwinned and in most cases yield eminent results both in the short and long term tenures.

As Uganda Premier League entity Kitara plays their 6th game in the country’s top tier division away to Soltilo Bright Stars, they are bound to be critically assessed.

First things first, Kitara is yet to win any game since getting promoted to the FUFA Big League.

Coming to the 6th game, they have only earned a point off Kyetume on the opening day and subsequently lost five games.

Away to Soltilo Bright Stars, Kitara who are coached by Tonny Ssekitto will start life without their dependable, talismanic and top scorer Brian Muruli Mayanja who has since shifted allegiance to Police.

Anthony Ssekitto, head coach of Kitara Football Club

To emphasize the element of continuity, Muruli continued with goal scoring business at Police with the third goal against Kyetume during the former’s 3-1 win at Lugogo.

Now, Kitara will look to the team work aspect as they face Soltilo Bright Stars, a club whose head coach Baker Mbowa always stresses on patient building of play from the backline to attack.

With Muruli gone, there are no more tears to flow. The forwards on the team Peter Lumoro, the pacy Vincent Kasoki and Rogers Lwebuga have to swiftly step into the big shoes amicably.

Defender Musa Docca’s experience is needed to help provide the direction and crucial leadership at all times alongside Phillip Ssempira and the hard working midfielder Daniel Ekoyu.

Bright Stars themselves are missing forward Ronald Sempala after getting injured in training (knee).

Ronald Ssempala on the hospital bed

But the team has a boost with the return of first choice goalkeeper Edwin Bbule Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka’s backline has a couple of trusted figures as Joseph Marvin Youngman, Allan Katwe, Derrick Ngoobi, Andrew Kaggwa and Andrew Kyambadde.

Pacy forward Ibrahim Kasinde will be called upon for width and speed from the flanks as Hamisi Gabite, Augustine Kacancu as the Joseph duo of Akandwanaho and Jjanjali seek the much needed goals.

The female set of FIFA female referees will handle this contest.

Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda is the center referee.

She will work alongside Lydia Nantabo and Dorcus Atuhaire as first and second assistant referees respectively.

Dian Murungi is the fourth official and Rosebell Rwamuyamba is the referee assessor.

Other Matches:

Saturday, 13th February 2021:

SC Villa Vs MYDA – Bombo Army Military Stadium (3:30 PM)

Vipers Vs UPDF – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Sunday, 14th February 2021: