Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Friday, 12th February 2021):

Police 3-1 Kyetume

Kyetume BUL 2-1 KCCA

KCCA Mbarara City 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Onduparaka 1-1 Busoga United

Striker Brian Muruli Mayanja was among the Police Football Club scorers during their 3-1 home victory against visiting Kyetume on Matchday 6 of the Uganda Premier League at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Friday.

Mayanja scored the third goal for the 2005 Uganda Premier League and 2006 CECACA Clubs champions in the 73rd minute of the game whose kick-off was delayed by heavy rains.

Winger Johnson Odong gave Police the lead on the 20th-minute mark.

Muwadda Mawejje made it two with 10 minutes for the mandatory half time break.

Baker Buyala pulled back a goal for Kyetume with three minutes to the climax of the opening half.

Mayanja’s third and the icing on the cake arrived in the 73rd minute for a routine victory of Abdallah Mubiru’s side this season.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants earned their first win of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Debutant Kipson Atuhaire raced onto Ibrahim Kasule’s through ball to poke the ball past goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba.

Mbarara City’s Jude Ssemugabi missed a penalty in the closing minutes of the game following a handball by Joshua Lubwama called by referee Robert Donney.

Elsewhere, BUL triumphed 2-1 over KCCA at the Kyabazinga Stadium.

In Arua, Onduparaka and Busoga United shared the spoils one-all at the Green Light Stadium.

Matchday six continues on Saturday, 13th February 2021.

Team Line Ups:

Police XI: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Denis Rukundo, Hassan Mahmood, Henry Katongole, Eric Ssenjobe, Tonny Mawejje (Captain), Yusuf Ssozi, Johnson Odongo, Ruben Kimera, Muwadda Mawejje, Brian Muruli Mayanja

Subs: Thomas Ikara (G.K), Joseph Ssentume, Dancun Sseninde, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Sylvester Ssemakula, Musa Matovu

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Joshua Kigozi, Isaac Kirabira, Julius Lule, Moses Ali Feni, Ezra Bida, Baker Buyala, Sharif Saaka

Subs: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Deo Isejja, Emmanuel Obua, Latif Kiyemba, Steven Kabuye, Raymond Walugembe, James Ssemambo

Assistant coach: Baker Kasule

Match Officials: