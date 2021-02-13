The power of branding is often manifested in the perception that the general public could harbour for an entity.

In the sporting family, brands are built with the outfits of teams and other regalia, identity as well as philosophy of play for teams and clubs in the box.

As part of the re-branding strategy, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPPF) Football Club has opted for a new design of playing kits.

The most common element for these newly designed kits remains the dominance of the club’s traditional green colour.

UPDF Football Club Home kit

The home kit is pre-dominantly green (the shirt) with round dots and black sleeve pannels as well as black shorts.

On both the shirt and short, the famous UPDF badge with illustrations and the famous motto “Ssi Kwa Ssi” are expertly embroiled.

On the other hand, the away kit has a mixture of blue, green and fading orange.

Still the club badge is embroiled on the top left clavicle part of the shirt.

UPDF Football Club Away kit

They are expected to don the away kit on Saturday, 13th February 2021 as the army side plays the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende during match day six.

Ashraf Miiro, the Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) reasons that the rebranding strategy is to play catch up to the changing trends in football.

“We have been playing in a plain green jersey. The change in design is to move with the trends of modernity” Miiro revealed to Kawowo Sports.

UPDF Football Club CEO Ashraf Miiro during the 7th FSLL Annual General Meeting held at Ridar Hotel, Seeta – Mukono (Credit: John Batanudde)

Miiro also adds that they intend to make as many replicas for the swelling fan base of the club across the country.

“UPDF Football Club has fans in every part of the country. We intend to expand our fan base and replicas will be available in the near future” he added.

The army side that was promoted at the abrupt end of the 2019-20 FUFA Big League season has had a stellar start in the top tier division, recording four victories out of five games.

On match day six, they visit Vipers in a do-or-clash.

The club head coach Kefa Kisala has had quite a number of dependable players as goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, captain Denis Ssekitoleko, Joseph Bright Vuni, Simon Mbaziira, Isa Mubiru, Ibrahim Wamannah, Ezikiel Katende, Seif Batte, Brian Kayanja, Ibrahim Tembo, Davis Kasirye, Dickens Diarra Okwir and the team’s current top scorer Brian Kalumba among others.

After Vipers, they play host to West Nile based Onduparaka at their Bombo fortress.