Ugandan long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei feels happy to have won the 2021 Monaco Run on Sunday.

The 24-year-old clocked 13:11 to defeat Kenyans Bethwell Birgen (13:17), Davis Kiplangat (13:19) and Morhad Amdouni of France (13:19).

In the cold and windy conditions, Cheptegei braved the tough streets to replicate his previous Monaco 5KM success, marking a perfect start to the season.

Speaking to World Athletics media, Cheptegei said; “It was really a good race but the wind was incredibly difficult to break.

“I just knew I had to run the best way I always run. I didn’t want anything to distract me. I just wanted to run and defend the title.”

The star hopes to feature in more events, possibly the Diamond League, just before the Tokyo Olympic games where he is expected to headline the 10000m.

“For now I will study the season and I hope more events are happening.. especially March and April. I am happy to have won the title again,” he added.