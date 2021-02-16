Wednesday February 17, 2021

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha 4pm

Days after guiding Wakiso Giants to the premier league, Ibrahim Kirya left the club and returned to his boyhood club SC Villa.

Although he isn’t the head coach, Kirya will be in the spotlight when the Jogoos make a short trip to Wakiso Giants on Wednesday as they seek to pick their victory on the road.

Douglas Bamweyana faces former bosses SC Villa

In the opposite dugout is Douglas Bamweyana who was vital for the 16-time champions as they survived a relegation scare in 2018/19 season guiding them to safety.

Both teams come into the game on the back of important but slim results with the Purple Sharks winning 1-0 away to Mbarara City and SC Villa edging MYDA by the same score line.

Team News

Tom Masiko could play his first game in over a year Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

Wakiso Giants welcome back Tom Masiko and Simon Namwanja from injury but will miss the services of defender Edward Satulo who is yet to miss a game this season.

The defender according to Douglas Bamweyana has been handed a compassionate leave by the club since he was introduced by girlfriend over the weekend.

On the other hand, SC Villa come into the game without their key midfield pairing of Emmanuel Wasswa and Amir Kakomo.

The duo is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards when they got booked against MYDA.

Ambrose Kirya and Amir Kakomo celebrate a goal for SC Villa at Namboole

Edward Kaziba is still waiting on the license of forward Francis Olaki and if all sorted could make his debut against the Giants.

Facing former employers

Besides Kirya and Bamweyana, a number of players from both camps turn guns against their former bosses.

From SC Villa, midfielder Goffin Oyirwoth was at Wakiso Giants last season.

Kipson Atuheire scored for Wakiso Giants on his debut. His faces his childhood club Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

At Wakiso, a number of players including goalkeeper Samson Kiirya, defenders Hassan Wasswa and Fahad Kawooya and striker Kipson Atuheire who scored on his debut at Mbarara City.

Log positions

Prior to Tuesday fixtures, SC Villa sit 5th on the table with 10 points while Wakiso Giants are a distant 11th but only two points separate the two sides.