Loughborough Lightning registered their first win of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague on Monday night with a thrilling 44–43 victory over Wasps Netball.

Lightning went into the game on the back of a narrow defeat to Team Bath Netball in their season opener and were desperate to make amends against the Midlands rivals.

Despite conceding an early centre pass and going down 3-1, Lightning stayed cool thereafter and kept the ball safe to create opportunities to land the ball in Mary Cholhok’s hands.

The Ugandan shooter put in a match-winning performance, fending off Wasps’ famous defensive unit for the entirety of the match, as she scored 39 of Lightning’s 44 goals.

Cholhok was near perfect in the shooting circle, missing just two shots, and was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Mary Cholhok Credit: Ben Lumley

“It has been a long year without netball and now we feel like we have to give it all we’ve got and that’s why you see the intensity, the love and the morale. It’s just so amazing to be back on court playing netball,” Cholhok said as quoted by the league website.

“We last played Wasps in 2019 so we reviewed the last game and the last few games they played. This win gives us the confidence to know that if we keep our heads up, we can achieve anything!”

Loughborough face Saracens Mavericks in Round 3 on Sunday, February 21.