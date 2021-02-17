Former Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi has earned a National C Coaching License after embarking on the journey a while back.

The qualification was awarded to the 33-year-old on Jan 31, 2021 to add to his credentials having harnessed his potential with Alpha Soccer Academy.

Talking up the achievement, Kalungi was grateful and optimistic of the future.

“Thank you @ussoccer. I was able to learn from some amazing instructors.I look forward to continuing this journey and making an impact. ” he tweeted.

Thank you @ussoccer.I was able to learn from some amazing instructors.I look forward to continuing this journey and making an impact. pic.twitter.com/IegUymQcXg — Henry Kalungi (@HenryKalungi) February 16, 2021

Kalungi featured for Charlotte Independence, Hampton Roads Piranhas, Fredericksburg Gunners, Richmond Kickers, Carolina RailHawks in the US.

About the US Soccer National C License

The National “C” License is presented after there are learned concepts that are targeted toward coaching players ages 15-18.

Coaches are trained to think about, discuss, and recognize the recurring concepts or themes that exist in soccer.

They are challenged to find ways to offer constructive guidance to players while also allowing players to experience the game for themselves.