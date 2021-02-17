Wakiso Giants 2-2 SC Villa

Hosts Wakiso Giants threw away a two-goal lead and also wasted several chances as they drew 2-2 with SC Villa at Wakissha.

The hosts took the lead through Kipson Atuheire in the 12th minute before Joseph Nsubuga doubled their lead with an own goal in the 28th minute.

Second half substitute Abdallah Salim pegged them back two goals to draw the game level.

Wakiso Giants made a flying start with attack after attack on Villa’s goal and the pressure yielded when Atuheire scored the opener after beating the Villa defenders and the goalkeeper with a dummy.

It was Atuheire’s second goal in as many games after scoring the winner against Mbarara City on Friday last week.

Viane Ssekajugo could have added a second but saw his effort hit the bar.

Another move by the Purple Sharks saw Pius Kaggwa beat goalie Said Keni just outside the area on the right and the goalie fouled him.

From the resultant free kick, Nsubuga intended clearance found his own net to extend Wakiso Giants’ lead.

Villa suffered a blow when striker Francis Olaki making his debut collided with Simon Namwanja and was replaced by Faizo Muwawu before the break.

The visitors came out with a different approach in the second half with Abdallah Salim introduction for Goffin Oyirwoth.

The young midfielder cut the deficit with a goal on the turn in the 53rd minute.

Wakiso Giants kept control of proceedings and created chances but Ssekajugo was twice denied by Keni, Hassan Ssenyonjo had his effort cleared off the line while substitute Tom Masiko headed narrowly wide.

The profligacy was punished by another equally brilliant goal by Abdallah in the last minute of the game when his shot from just outside the area hit the back of the net to salvage a draw for the Jogoos.

The draw means the hosts are unbeaten in seven league outings so far but missed a chance to win their first home game of the season and remain 11th on the table with 9 points.

SC Villa are 7th with two points better after as many games ahead of their home game against Kitara on Saturday.

On the same day, Wakiso Giants visit URA who beat MYDA 3-2 on Wednesday.