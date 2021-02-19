Management of Mbarara City Football Club has swallowed the bitter pill.

This comes with the immediate sacking of head coach Brian Ssenyondo.

Ssenyondo has been head coach of the Ankole Lions since last season when he replaced Paul “Latest” Nkata.

The root cause to the decision by the club management was a prolonged absence from the team training sessions and matches since he had to juggle the assistant coach roles with the Uganda U-17 national team preparing for the AFCON U-17 championship in Morocco come March 2021.

The former White Eagles Academy and Ball-Line Soccer Academy player who is also director at Synergy Football Club only appeared once on the Mbarara City touchline in 7 matches.

This was during the 1-0 win away to newcomers Kitara at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

In fact, Ssenyondo officially bid farewell to the players after that victory, Mbarara City’s only win this term.

“This is the life of us coaches. We come, serve and go.” Ssenyondo who owes undisclosed amount of money to Mbarara City noted.

Brian Ssenyondo

Kawowo Sports established that the suspension letter had been served to Ssenyondo before the Kitara game.

Ssenyondo, liaising with the club management had convinced Muhammed Kisekka to handle the team through the first five games of the season, apparently there was no win recorded before former assistant coach Sadiq Sempigi bounced back.

Sempigi had initially stepped aside pending 7 months’ salary arrears.

His issues were handled amicably by management and was convinced to return “home”.

Sempigi officially takes over on interim basis as the club seeks for a replacement.

For now, Ssenyondo has since returned to the Uganda U-17 training camp at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru as the team polishes for the finals tournament in Morocco.

Ssenyondo’s track record has witnessed him coach at a number of schools in the Greater Masaka corridor as Kakooma Secondary School (Rakai district), Nakyenyi Secondary School (Lwengo District), St. Charles Lwanga – Kasasa, Masaka Secondary School (Aga Khan), Blessed Sacrament Kimanya – Masaka and of late St. John’s High School in Mukono.

He also handled Uganda Martyrs University in the University Football League, Synergy both in the regional and FUFA Big Leagues before he elevated to super league status at Mbarara City.

At Mbarara City, Ssenyondo was loved and loathed in equal measure. His admirers pointed to the well stipulated training programs and implementation strategies.

The hate class openly condemned his arrogance, questioned his coaching credentials and many without fear pointed to the alleged super natural “black magic” powers that he has time over and again refuted.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City faces Busoga United at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City on Friday, 19th February 2021 during match day 8 of the 2020-21 Star Times Uganda Premier League.