The 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations U17 final competition draws will be conducted on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.

The biennial international youth football tournament will be played in Morocco from 13 March until 31 March 2021 following a decision made in September 2018.

The top four teams would have qualified for the 2021 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru as the CAF representatives but the showpiece was cancelled by FIFA due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CAF, “the draw, to be conducted by CAF Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu will be live on CAF platforms from 13h00 (GMT). The draw procedure will be communicated in due course.”

The qualified teams are (in no particular order):

WAFU A : Mali and Senegal

WAFU B : Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria

COSAFA : Zambia and South Africa

CECAFA : Uganda and Tanzania

UNAF : Algeria and Morocco

UNIFFAC : Cameroon and Congo