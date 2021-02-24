Former Uganda Cranes captain Ibrahim Sekagya has been ranked among the African players with most appearances in UEFA club competition.

UEFA released the list that had Sekagya’s name among the most consistent players from Africa to ever grace the European continent.

Sekagya was listed among legends of the game like Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Michael Essien and Kolo Touré among others.

The ranking underscores Sekagya’s legendry status after featuring at forgeign clubs; Atlético de Rafaela, Ferro Carril Oeste, Arsenal de Sarand, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by African players in UEFA club competition*

Algeria – 57: Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia, West Ham, Galatasaray)

Angola – 20: Bastos (Rostov, Lazio)

Benin – 18: Babatounde Bello (Žilina)

Botswana – NONE

Burkina Faso – 72: Charles Kaboré (Marseille, Krasnodar, Dinamo Moskva)

Burundi – 12: Gaël Bigirimana (Newcastle, Glentoran)

Cameroon – 113: Samuel Eto’o (Real Madrid, Mallorca, Barcelona, Internazionale, Anji, Chelsea, Everton)

Cape Verde – 44: Stopira (Fehérvár)

Central African Republic – 25: Foxi Kéthévoama (Újpest, Kecskemét, Astana)

Chad – 23: Japhet N’Doram (Nantes, Monaco)

Comoros – 38: Ben (Crvena zvezda)

DR Congo – 61: Dieudonné Mbokani (Anderlecht, Standard Liège, Dynamo Kyiv, Antwerp)

Republic of Congo – 44: Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Club Brugge, Rapid Wien, Celtic, Başakşehir)

Djibouti – NONE

Egypt – 94: Mohamed Salah (Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool)

Equatorial Guinea – 8: Juvenal Edjogo-Owono (Racing Santander, FC Santa Coloma)

Eritrea – 29: Henok Goitom (AIK Solna)

Ethiopia – 1: Beneyam Demte (Skënderbeu)

Gabon – 75: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LOSC Lille, Dortmund, Arsenal)

Gambia – 36: Demba Savage (Honka, HJK Helsinki, Häcken)

Ghana – 90: Samuel Kuffour (Bayern, Roma, Livorno)

Guinea – 45: Bobo Baldé (Celtic)

Guinea-Bissau – 28: Amadou Diawara (Napoli, Roma)

Ivory Coast – 102: Didier Drogba (Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

Kenya – 33: Victor Wanyama (Celtic, Tottenham)

Lesotho – NONE

Liberia – 62: George Weah (Monaco, Paris, AC Milan)

Libya – 19: Ismael Tajouri- Shradi (Austria Wien)

Madagascar – 61: Anicet Abel (CSKA Sofia, Botev Plovdiv, Ludogorets)

Malawi – 3: Charles Petro (Sheriff)

Mali – 111: Seydou Keita (Marseille, Lens, Sevilla, Barcelona, Valencia, Roma)

Mauritania – NONE

Mauritius – 4: Diallo Guidileye (AEL Limassol)

Morocco – 62: Nourredine Naybet (Nantes, Sporting CP, Deportivo La Coruña)

Mozambique – 35: Simão (Panathinaikos)

Namibia – 31: Collin Benjamin (Hamburg)

Niger – 14: Moussa Yahaya (Hutnik Kraków, Legia Warszawa, GKS Katowice)

Nigeria – 81: Nwankwo Kanu (Ajax, Internazionale, Arsenal, Portsmouth)

Rwanda – 37: Mohamed Tchité (Standard Liège, Anderlecht, Racing Santander, Club Brugge)

São Tomé and Principe – NONE

Senegal – 74: Kalidou Koulibaly (Genk, Napoli)

Seychelles – NONE

Sierra Leone – 33: Mohamed Kamara (HJK Helsinki, Partizan)

Somalia – 8: Liban Abdi (Ferencváros, Haugesund)

South Africa – 77: Benni McCarthy (Ajax, Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn)

South Sudan – NONE

Sudan – NONE

Swaziland – NONE

Tanzania – 36: Mbwana Samatta (Genk)

Togo – 82: Emmanuel Adebayor (Monaco, Arsenal, Man. City, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Başakşehir)

Tunisia – 43: Karim Haggui (Strasbourg, Leverkusen, Hannover)

Uganda – 46: Ibrahim Sekagya (Salzburg)

Zambia – 25: Patson Daka (Salzburg)

Zimbabwe – 41: Costa Nhamoinesu (Sparta Praha)