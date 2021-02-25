Left footed attacker Charles Bbaale loves to dribble and shot the ball over all distances.

With pace and elegance, he executes the fancy dribbles before unleashing the venomous shot.

Typical of most left footed footballers, Bbaale does not disappoint when eyeing the back of the net.

Charles Bbaale

He shares that he always practiced the shooting part since he was a teenager.

“I started playing football when I was very young in primary school at Ggolo. I loved to dribble and shoot. I have always practiced shooting in my free-time and this is how I have been able to perfect it” Bbaale states.

Charles Bbaale races to the ball during Gomba Lion’s match at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The 7th born in the family of 10 children was born on 24th November 1994 to the late Charles Sseremba and Rachael Nakabugo.

Bbaale grew up an orphan after the sudden death of his father when he was only three months.

“I grew up with my mother only because the dad died when I was only 3 months old. It was a difficult time but I got used and adjusted accordingly” Bbaale testifies.

Charles Bbaale at Terrazo and Tiles (Credit: John Batanudde)

His football journey has witnessed him play at All Stars Football Club in Namasuba, KL Namasuba and lately Western Uganda based regional side Tiles & Terrazo that he guided to the FUFA Big League during the promotional play offs.

Recently, he transferred to Kampala regional entity Kampala Junior Team (KJT) under manager Mansoor Kabugo whom he incidentally works with at Gomba Ssaza team.

Bbaale is the current top scorer in the 2020 Masaza Cup with 7 goals ahead of the final that will be played between Gomba and Buddu on 6th March 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Chares Bbaale dribbles the ball before shooting

He boldly confesses retired Uganda Cranes captain David Obua inspired him to play the beautiful game.

“I used to watch David Obua in action and he inspired me to play football as well. I want to excel like he did, play for Uganda Cranes and also turn professional in Europe’s biggest leagues.” Bbaale adds.

David Obua. He is Bbaale’s role model Credit: Goal.com

Besides the good ball control, Bbaale also have great passion and power to execute short and long diagonal passes with overwhelming abilities to shoot the ball across all distances.

He vows to work diligently in a bid to fulfil his personal dreams of turning professional and playing for the Uganda Cranes.

Bbaale is being tracked closely by a number of clubs in the Uganda Premier League and in the CECAFA region.

Gomba Lions head of technical Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza celebrates with Charles Bbaale after the post match penalty win over Busiro in the 2020 Masaza Cup semi-finals

Detailed Profile: