The 2021 Kenya Cup season is set to kick off on Saturday, February 27, 2021 with four fixtures lined up. Nakuru Athletics Club will host a double-header that includes the opening fixture of the tournament.

Menengai Oilers will take on Kenya Harlequin in the early kick-off at 2pm before Top Fry Nakuru face Blak Blad at 4pm.

In the other fixtures on the opening weekend, Kabras Sugar will host MMUST at the Kakamega Showground as defending champions KCB entertain Strathmore Leos at the KCB Sports Club. Both matches will kick off at 3pm at their respective venues.

All matches will be played behind closed doors, but fans will be able to watch the games on various broadcast channels and platforms.

This year’s edition will be played on a home and away basis in a round robin format following the withdrawal of four teams in the lead-up to the tournament.