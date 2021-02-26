Express Football Club hosts Wakiso Giants on Friday at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku with either side looking to maintain their unbeaten run.

The Red Eagles head into the fixture off back-to-back wins in which they scored eight goals, a run head coach Wasswa Bossa will be desperate to maintain.

Striker George Senkaaba who is expected to lead Express’ search for goals has been in fine form recently with five goals to his name thus far but is sometimes lethargic. Eric Kambaale and Godfrey Lwesibawa are expected to offer support.

Charles Musiige, Arthur Kiggundu, Eric Kambale and George Senkaaba Credit: John Batanudde

Assistant coach James Odoch expects a tough game against tricky opponents but is confident his side can pick maximum points.

I think we are well prepared, we are going to play Wakiso Giants which is a tricky team. They have not lost any games. They have drawn eight games and won just one game so I think it will be a very tough game, they have good young midfielders which could be their area of strength but we are ready to face them. James Odoch, Express FC Assistant Coach

Wakiso Giants captain Hassan Ssenyonjo in action | Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

Like Express, Wakiso Giants have no injury concerns and head coach Douglas Bamweyana feels his charges are ready to go in what he called a ‘big test’.

“It is going to be a big test for us against a very good opponent who is enjoying a very good run at the moment but we are confident going into the game.

“It’s generally been a very good week for us in terms of preparations and the nature of opponents that we have but we also have to improve on some elements that are not good from our last games,” he said.

One league match was played between the sides during last season that was cut short by Covid-19 and Express won the game 3-0 with Frank Kalanda who is expected to start on the bench one of the scorers.