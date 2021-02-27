Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi says he felt special after his record breaking winner for Motherwell against Ross County went viral back at home.

The towering 25-year-old helped fellow Steelmen secure their first points from a losing position all season since October when he scored in the 72nd minute.

Mugabi produced an astonishing leap of 75cm from ground level to rise above the Staggies defence and power home a header from Jake Carroll’s corner kick.

It's official.



Bevis Mugabi jumped higher than Cristiano Ronaldo for his winning goal @B_M321@Cristiano pic.twitter.com/veJPhGGaMF — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) January 29, 2021

According to Motherwell, the star beat Cristiano’s record of 71cm, when the former helped Juventus defeat Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on December 19th two years ago.

Speaking about the feedback during the club’s behind-the-scenes documentary series ‘Inside Motherwell’, Bevis said: “It was a special moment, with the response it got on social media especially.

“But angry Ronaldo fans were DM’ing me, saying you didn’t beat him, you were jumping horizontally…and I was just like, just enjoy the goal, let me have my moment and let me just live.

“But it was just funny looking at the comments.

“My family members in Uganda were messaging me saying well done and it’s gone kind of viral there, so that made it a bit more special to me as well.

“It’s so cringy, but from what people have told me – my family members, my cousins and that – I am pretty much a celebrity but I don’t really feel it because I’m here in Scotland, miles away from Uganda.

“But I do feel the love when I go on international duty and the support that they give us is crazy.

“When I first went there to make my debut, they [the fans] were greeting me and saying thank you for coming.

“To represent my country…not many players have done that, but I don’t think I’m a celebrity to be honest with you.

“Both my parents were born and raised in Uganda and then came over to England to have me and my two brothers.

“That’s the foundation of my Ugandan roots and I’ve got those with my grandma, who lives in Uganda still, and comes over to London sometimes and it’s great when I get to see her.”