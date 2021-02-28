The Formula one 2021 season will get underway on 28th March 2021. This will be the initial race that will be among the 23 for the year.

The final race of the season will take place in Abu Dhabi on 12th December 2021.

So far, there have been major shake-ups in the schedule after it was announced that the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix would move to dates later in the calendar.

Melbourne’s Australian Grand Prix, and Shanghai’s Chinese Grand Prix were postponed from original dates on 21st March and 11th April, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the delays to the two races, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at the historic Imola circuit, will return for a second year to fill the gap.

Five circuits have also joined the 2020 F1 calendar to help bring up the numbers after a mass cancellation of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are two new Grands Prix in 2021; the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and the F1 race in Saudi Arabia, around the city streets of Jeddah.

How and where to watch the 2021 F1 Season

For viewers in the Sub-Saharan Africa, the races will be available on DStv’s online streaming services – DStv Now and Showmax. Check out the Supersport F1 schedule here.