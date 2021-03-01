As a team, Toyota Buffaloes had a lukewarm performance last season, finishing fifth in the league. But the team was a revelation of one of the season’s top performers in Wilfred Seguya. Are we getting more of the same this year or are Buffaloes going to be a force to reckon with?

Signings: Buffaloes have added eleven players to their squad in this window. Kevin Makmot returns from retirement again to provide years of experience and skill for Buffaloes in the halfback position. This is potentially to fill the gap left behind by now Kyadondo Rugby Club chairperson Brian Tabaruka. Levis Ocen returns to the club from Daystar Falcons and brings with him experience from Kenya and the sevens national team setup.

Kevin Makmot Credit: Edgar Hamala

National team forwards coach Brian Makalama is at Buffaloes in a support role where he will guide the pack especially in scrummaging.

Departures: Paul Bagota leaves for Pirates, James Wagabaza for Rhinos and Nelson Mandela back to Rams.

What they say: “We are happy to be back doing what we love although with different terms and rules of engagement. The time is short but we shall do our best to achieve the best of what we have set to achieve,” head coach Edgar Lemerigar. “Given the current arrangement, our targets for the season are very simple. We want to improve every passing minute individually and as a team, mentally, spiritually, physically both on and off the pitch and the rest will fall in place.”

What I think: From the look of things, Buffaloes appear to have accepted the fate of being the second team at Kyadondo. I don’t expect them to challenge for the title but I’m positive the setup at Kyadondo is sustainable enough to keep them in the mid table region.