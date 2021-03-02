FIBA has made a decision on the fate of the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers games that were not played during the last window due to health-related reasons.

Matches involving Silverbacks were postponed after it was reported that Uganda’s camp had several positive tests for Covid-19.

According to a statement released by FIBA, the games will be played between June 15 and July 15 at venue yet to be determined.

Following the postponement of Uganda’s games in application of the COVID-19 Protocol for FIBA Official National Team and Club Competitions and the advice of its Medical Commission, the pending Group E Uganda games, Uganda – Egypt, Morocco – Uganda and Cape Verde – Uganda, will be played between June 15 and July 15, 2021 at a venue to be decided. FIBA

The Silverbacks, currently at the bottom of Group E, are due to play Egypt, Morocco, and Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, a decision has also been made on the game involving Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea that was also not played due to late arrival of the latter in Yaoundé.