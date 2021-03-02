Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has asked Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry to step aside for a period of one month.

In a statement released by FUFA on Tuesday evening, the Federation’s Executive Committee took a decision to relieve the gaffer of managing the team for this month that has two crucial qualifying games.

“The FUFA Executive Committee has asked the Head Coach of the National Senior side-The Uganda Cranes Mr. Johnathan McKinstry to step aside from managing and coaching the team for the period from 2nd- 31st March 2021,” reads a statement on the FUFA website.

Johnathan McKinstry with defender Elvis Bwomono

Uganda Cranes have to play against Burkina Faso at home on March 24 in the penultimate game before concluding the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign away against Malawi.

A dismal performance against South Sudan in the double header of the same qualifying campaign saw Uganda lose ground in returning to Africa Cup of Nations for the third successive time.

A 1-0 loss to South Sudan in Kenya last year left Uganda on seven points and in the mix of fighting to seal qualification in the final two games.

McKinstry was not helped with another poor expedition at the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) where Uganda failed to go past the group stage.

Johnathan McKinstry holds the CECAFA 2019 Senior Challenge Cup trophy

This prompted many football enthusiasts to call for his sacking and the FUFA President Moses Magogo promised the Federation would come out with a decision at a later stage.

“We shall get a report from the technical department and come up with a decision as the FUFA Executive at a later date,” he said in one of the interviews last month.

In the meantime Assistant Coaches Abdallah Mubiru, Livingstone Mbabazi, and goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba will take charge of the team during this period.

McKinstry was appointed as the Uganda Cranes head coach in September 2019, replacing Sebastien Desabre. He has been in charge of 14 games, winning nine, drawing twice, and losing on three.

Breakdown of games