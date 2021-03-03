Florence Achira, mother of Uganda U-20 goalkeeper Jack Komakech has revealed that she initially stopped the son from playing football in preference for education.

Achira, flanked by the Ascent Academy director Anthony Papira made the revelation as she received the son’s Fortbet Real Stars Monthly accolade for the month of February 2021 at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

“At first, I stopped my son from playing football because I thought he would not concentrate at school. By that time, he was in Primary five in Gulu. But now, I know he has the talent and has represented the family well, I will keep encouraging him” Achira who spoke in Acholi disclosed.

Florence Achiro, mother of Uganda Hippos shot stopper Jack Komakech posing with his son’s award at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala

Achira travelled 335 Kilometres from Gulu city to the capital, Kampala to collect the accolade that also has some monetary attachment.

Fortunately, it was a complete blessing as she was also able to watch her son in action as Uganda Hippos overwhelmed Tunisia 4-1 during a one sided encounter.

“For the first time, I watched my son while playing on Television. I felt so, so happy” a delighted Achira added.

Anthony Papira and Florence Achiro show off Jack Komakech’s accolade

Komakech, 18, is son of Billy Okot and Achira. He is currently an S.3 student at Kings Way High School along Entebbe Road.

Komakech is a product of Ascent Soccer Academy (formerly Football For Good Academy) that has firm roots in the Northern Uganda city of Gulu.

Ascent Academy also established a base in central African nation, Malawi.

Komakech is the first choice goalkeeper for the Uganda U-20 national team having graduated from the U-17 team (Cubs).

To win the Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Accolade for February 2021, he beat U-20 teammate Steven Sserwadda and Express Football Club striker George Ssenkaaba.

“Such awards motivate sportsmen and I am happy to see Jack Komakech win.” Achira added.

Ascent Academy Director Anthony Papira shows off Jack Komakech’s accolade

Goalkeeper Jack Komakech has played at the AFCON U-17 and U-20 final tournaments

Komakech had solid performances for Uganda Hippos at the on-going AFCON U-20 champions in Mauritania and has already won the hearts of many.

Uganda is set to play Ghana in the finals on the night of Saturday, 6th March 2021.

Meanwhile, athlete Joshua Cheptegei and badminton ace Husina Kobugabe were also rewarded in the athletics and badminton respectively.

Cheptegei successfully defended the Monaco run crown when he won the 2021 version on 14th February with a timing of 13 minutes, 11 seconds.

The current 5000M and 10,000M world records holder edged Hosea Kiplangat and Peruth Chemutai to the monthly gong bankrolled by Fortebet, Jude Colour Solution and the new kids on the block, Canaan Bulls Investments.

On the other hand, Kobugabe was rewarded for her good performance during the 2021 Uganda International Badminton Tournament.