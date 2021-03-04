Abdallah Mubiru will on Friday announce the Uganda Cranes squad that will play against Burkina Faso and Malawi in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers later this month.

The announcement was initially supposed to be done today but with Johnathan McKinstry suspended for a month, Mubiru who is now the acting head coach will name the squad on Friday (tomorrow).

This development has been confirmed by the FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein.

“The announcement will be made at 10am at FUFA House, Mengo. The technical team currently in charge of the Uganda Cranes will announce the squad.”

Uganda is second in group B on seven points, one behind leaders Burkina Faso who they face in Kampala on 24th March before making a trip to Malawi.