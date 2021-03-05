The Rhinos vs Kobs game in the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League has been moved to Kings Park Stadium in Bweyogerere, Uganda Rugby Union has announced.

This match was scheduled to be played at the Legends Rugby Grounds in Lugogo on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The kickoff time has been maintained as 4pm.

ANNOUNCEMENT



The @RhinosRugbyUG vs @KobsrugbyUg game at 4:00pm tomorrow has been shifted to Kings Park in Bweyogerere. pic.twitter.com/fQZGicB5XG — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) March 5, 2021

This followed an earlier announcement by URU cancelling the early kickoff between Warriors and Hippos at the same venue.

For both announcements made a day before the league kicks off after nearly a year off, no reason has been communicated for the changes.