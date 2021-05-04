Uganda Cup 2021 (Round of 16) | Return Legs

SC Villa 0-0 Onduparaka (Aggregate: 1-0)

URA 0-0 Express (Aggregate: 1-2)

Tooro United 2-2 Wakiso Giants (3-7)

Sports Club Villa progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The Jogoos made the last eight grade following a goalless draw with Onduparaka in the return leg at the round of 16 played at the Army Military Stadium in Bombo on Tuesday.

The goalless stalemate after 90 minutes means that SC Villa progresses 1-0 on aggregate after a hard-fought slim win during the first leg played at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium, Arua city on Saturday, 1st May 2021.

Super subsitute Faizo Kazibwe scored the all important goal in Arua.

During the return leg, the Jogoos employed a tactical plan to play a cautious game as they laid back for long spells in the game ready to pounce on the opposition through quick counter-attacks.

Francis Olaki and his second-half replacement Isaac Ogwang were kept under check by the Caterpillars defenders.

SC Villa joins Vipers who qualified on Monday after ejecting UPDF 4-2 on aggregate over two legs.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants played to a 2-all draw with Tooro United away in Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal to advance 7-3 on aggregate.

At the Arena of Visions in Luweero, URA and Express settled for a non- scoring draw.

The draw means Expresses progresses to the quarterfinals 2-1 on aggregate since they won the first leg with the aforementioned result at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa.

More Games

The round of 16 continues on Wednesday, 5th May 2021 as KCCA hosts Maroons at the MTN Omondi stadium in Lugogo for the return leg.

The first leg played at the Prisons stadium in Luzira ended 2-0 for KCCA with defenders Herbert Achai and Hassan Jurua on target.

BUL entertains Kigezi Home Boyz in the first leg in the round of 16 at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

FUFA Executive Committee confirmed Masindi Municipality Stadium will host the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup final.