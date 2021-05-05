Special moments in life are a reserve of special people. Fazila Ikwaput is the name that everyone who has covered and followed the 2021 FUFA Women Super League will mention repeatedly. She singlehandedly guided Lady Doves to glory on Wednesday as the Masindi based outfit overcame UCU Lady Cardinals in the final.

Despite starting the game on bench due to a nagging injury that saw her limp off in the Semi-final against Kawempe Muslim, Ikwaput proved her worth when she came on to score the winning goal.

The lethal forward needed just six minutes on the pitch to make the difference. She came on in the 78th minute replacing Joweria Nagadya and with only her second touch she struck home.

Her first attempt sailed over but she did not make any mistake the second time when she sent a low drive past goalkeeper Ruth Aturo.

UCU Lady Cardinals started on the front foot and made several attempts at goal especially through skipper Hasifa Nassuna.

Nassuna was unlucky on the day with two of her efforts ricocheting off the woodwork.

It was Elizabeth Nakigozi who broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, converting from the spot after Mercy Nabulobi was adjudged to have held the ball inside the box.

The winger calmed her nerves to slot home despite goalkeeper Aturo moving to the right direction.

UCU Lady Cardinals stepped up efforts in the second half to find the equaliser with changes made. Catherine Nakiridde and Harriet Muwugumya replaced Jauharah Nabaggala and Cissy Nakate respectively.

The goal arrived, 15 minutes from time when diminutive forward Sandra Kisakye jumped high to node home.

Lady Doves reacted by introducing Ikwaput in the 78th minute and she paid off dividends scoring the winning goal.

Ikwaput was named the Most Valuable Player and also ended as the Tournament top scorer with 8 goals.

Goalkeeper and Lady Doves Captain Daisy Nakaziro also got the gong for the best shot stopper at the tournament.

For emerging winners, Lady Doves earned a cash prize of UGX 12M, the first runners-up UCU Lady Cardinals got UGX 7M while 3rd and 4th placed Uganda Martyrs and Kawempe Muslim took UGX 5M and UGX 2M respectively.

FUFA President, Moses Magogo who graced the final revealed that the Federation will extend financial support, paying air tickets for Lady Doves ahead of the CECAFA CAF Champions League Qualifiers.

Awards