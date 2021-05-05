Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Round of 16) – Return Leg

KCCA 3-0 Maroons (*KCCA advances 5-0 on aggregate)

Maroons (*KCCA advances 5-0 on aggregate) Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 Police (*Police advances 4-2 on aggregate)

Round of 16 (1st Leg): BUL 2-1 Kigezi Home Boyz

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club progressed to the quarter finals of the 47th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

KCCA convincingly beat Maroons 3-0 to complete a double over the Prisons’ funded side having won the first leg 2-0 away at the Prisons stadium.

Forward Sadat Happy Anaku, stylish midfielder Steven Sserwadda and second half substitute Juma Balinya scored the yellow boys’ goals under sunny conditions at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday, 05 May 2021.

As easy as the opening 60 seconds of the game, KCCA expressed the intent and desire to finish up the business early.

Herbert Achai executed a cross from the left that was flipped by Sserwadda straight to the Maroons goalkeeper Eric Dhaira in the first minute.

Anaku rounded up goalkeeper Dhaira to slot home the opener just after 6 minutes into the game.

On 13 minutes, Maroons’ left back Isma Kawawulo cleared off the line after a well taken half volley by Andrew Samson Kigozi.

Ramadan Shammary fights for possession with Herbert Achai (Credit: John Batanudde)

KCCA remained dominant and posed more provocations to the opposition when Abubaker Ali Gift had a distant shot raze off the crossbar after 20 minutes.

Six minutes later, Hassan Musana blasted over a free-kick from distance after Maroons’ captain Ronald Orombi brought down Achai 20 yards away from the goal.

On the hour mark, defender Peter Magambo headed over Sserwadda’s curling corner kick.

In the 32nd minute, Kigozi combined with Sserwadda who slid to finish the tekst book move for KCCA’s second goal.

Orombi got cautioned by the referee Richard Kimbowa after malicious play onto an effervescent Sserwadda in the 38th minute.

With two minutes to climax the opening stanza, Hassan Jurua swung in a dangerous ball but Dhaira was steady to thwart the effort as the Kasasiro lads took a 2-0 lead by the mandatory half way mark.

Upon restart of play in the final 45 minutes, Maroons made a triple change.

Iguma had two chances inside the first two minutes unto restart.

First, he headed straight to the goalkeeper off Kigozi’s cross before having a left footed shot fly over after being set up by Sserwadda.

Bright Anukani shoots as Bronson Nsubuga closes down (Credit: John Batanudde)

In the 50th minute, Achai shot with a weaker right foot inside the goal area.

KCCA goalkeeper Lukwago wristled down Derrick Mudali and the penalty was awarded although Mudali blasted the resultant shot from 12 yards onto the crossbar and over the KCCA goal.

KCCA made three changes on the hour mark with the introduction of Juma Balinya, Bright Anukani and Stefano Mazengo Loro for Anaku, Gift Ali and Andrew Kigozi respectively.

Pius Obuya was silent on the evening (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sserwadda shot straight at goalkeeper Dhaira in the 65th minute and Maroons Nsubuga posed more questions since his introduction.

With 20 minutes to play, KCCA pulled off Iguma for Kezironi Kizito and rested Achai for Moses Aliro Akiibo.

Balinya shot over after being released by Sserwadda in the 71st minute and Aliro missed from close range with a quarter an hour to play.

Kawawulo was rested for Godwin Kitagenda in Maroons’ final change on the 76th minute.

Maroons intensified their raids to pull back at least a goal but Lukwago remained compact in goal as so were the rest of the KCCA defenders.

Juma Balinya scored the third goal for KCCA (Credit: John Batanudde)

Balinya finished expertly on the stroke of full time after being released by Sserwadda for the third goal.

KCCA won 3-0 on the day to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory and march to the quarter finals.

Maroons get eliminated out of the Uganda Cup and will concentrate on their FUFA Big League (second division) expedition.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (Captain – Goalkeeper), Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Musa Ramathan, Hassan Jurua, Abubaker Gift Ali, Denis Iguma, Steven Sserwadda, Happy Sadat Anaku, Samson Andrew Kigozi, Herbert Achai

Subs: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Keziron Kizito, Stefano Mazengo Loro, Juma Balinya, Bright Anukani, Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Moses Aliro Akiibo

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Maroons XI: Eric Dhaira (G.K), Shammary Ramadan, Isma Kawawulo, Joel Ogwang, Ronald Orombi (Captain), Vincent Zziwa, Patrick Bayiga, Pius Obuya, David Ndihabwe, Samuel Omara

Subs: Amir Nalugoda (G.K), Godwin Kitagenda, Maxwell Okello, Derrick Mudali, Abraham Tusubira, Bronson Nsubuga, Emmanuel Olinga

Head coach: Charles Ayiekoh Lukula

Match Officials: