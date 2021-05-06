A polymath guitarist has the mastery of all the different frets on the finger board as he or she adjusts the tuning pegs to produce the best quality sound off a classical, acoustic, electric or bass guitar.

Like most sportsmen; guitarists are either right, left handed or both with wonder unique skills that elevate them above many ordinary people.

Footballer Simon Peter Oketch could be equated to that exceptionally talented guitarist whose final product produced off the sound hole woos many in equal measure; young or old.

Simon Peter Oketch against Kyetume in the Uganda Premier League

Simon Peter Oketch twists and turns the opponent

Oketch is currently licensed at Jinja based Uganda Premier League entity, BUL Football Club having deservedly graduated from the Junior side where he was also named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the 2019 season.

He is an all-round as well as intrepid forward who is comfortable at most positions in the team’s attack force; on the fore-front, flanks, central midfield and as a false nine.

Simon Peter Oketch was Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the FUFA Juniors League of 2019

I am dedicated at every training session done whether as a person or with entire team. I always want to learn something new and perfect what I do best; ball control, dribbling, heading the ball, passing and shooting. Simon Peter Oketch, BUL FC offensive forward

Simon Peter Oketch is an intelligent footballer

Early life:

Oketch was born on 26th June 1999 to Edward Francis Ofwono and Rosemary Amaali in Mayuge district, Eastern Uganda.

He is the 6th born child in the family of eight and the only sportsman of all.

He started his elementary education at Ikulwe Primary school, Mayuge from primary one to seven.

Simon Peter Oketch takes on two KItara players

Oketch then elevated to Tawheed Academic Institute, Mayuge (S1-S2), Risah Standard High School, Lugazi (S3), Hands of Grace, Lugazi (S4 and S5) before he shifted to Nakaseke International College from where he completed the Advanced level education.

Football Career:

Oketch’s versatility has witnessed him play all offensive positions on the field of play in equal measure.

Simon Peter Oketch in training

Besides playing football at school both at primary and secondary levels, Oketch also had a feel of club football while young.

He commenced his club career with Jinja based fourth division side FC Ten Jinja.

In 2019, he was signed to play for the Junior side of BUL Football Club, guiding them to FUFA Juniors League title in the same year, becoming the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Simon Peter Oketch Oketch takes on SC Villa’s Joseph Nsubuga

After an impressive season with the BUL Junior team, he was promoted to the BUL senior team where he has so far taken the Uganda Premier League by storm.

I felt very good having been promoted to the BUL senior team in the Uganda Premier League. It was done to teamwork and hard work as a person. Simon Peter Oketch, BUL FC offensive midfielder

He rates the best match ever played in life against UPDF Football Club in the Uganda Premier League, BUL winning the game at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja city.

He leaves to forget in a quick flash the derby 1-0 loss against Busoga United Football Club this season, still at Bugembe.

Simon Peter Oketch takes on the UPDF duo of Ibrahim Wamannah and Seif Batte

Dream:

Like all sportsmen world over, they have great visions of playing for their respective countries and earning from the hard-toiled sweat (professional setting), Oketch has the two aspects at the back of his mind.

I have a dream of playing for another club which is better than BUL in Uganda or outside the country and at one time playing for the national team, Uganda Cranes. Simon Peter Oketch, BUL FC offensive midfielder

Simon Peter Oketch

His favourite dish on any day is well cooked rice and chicken.

Oketch’s role models include Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA and Uganda Cranes) as well as Mason Tony Mount (Chelsea and England).

Simon Peter Oketch controls the ball against URA at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University

Profile:

Full Names: Simon Peter Oketch

Nick-Name : None

Date of Birth : 26th June 1999

: 26 June 1999 Parents: Edward Francis Ofwono and Rosemary Amaali

Place of Birth: Mayuge, Eastern Uganda

Mayuge, Eastern Uganda Education: Ikulwe Primary school, Mayuge (P1-P7), Tawheed Academic Institute, Mayuge (S1-S2), Risah Standard High School, Lugazi (S3), Hands of Grace, Lugazi (S4, 25), Nakaseke International College (S6)

Ikulwe Primary school, Mayuge (P1-P7), Tawheed Academic Institute, Mayuge (S1-S2), Risah Standard High School, Lugazi (S3), Hands of Grace, Lugazi (S4, 25), Nakaseke International College (S6) Strong Foot : Right

: Right Football Career : FC Ten Jinja, Bul FC Junior team, Bul FC senior team (Current)

: FC Ten Jinja, Bul FC Junior team, Bul FC senior team (Current) Role Models: Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA and Uganda Cranes) & Mason Tony Mount (Chelsea and England)

Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA and Uganda Cranes) & Mason Tony Mount (Chelsea and England) Honours: Gold medallist, FUFA Juniors League (2019) ; Most Valuable Player – MVP, FUFA Juniors League (2019)

Gold medallist, FUFA Juniors League (2019) Most Valuable Player – MVP, FUFA Juniors League (2019) Best match played: Against UPDF Football Club

Against UPDF Football Club Most difficult match so far: Against Busoga United Football Club

Against Busoga United Football Club Dream: Playing for another club which is better than BUL in Uganda or outside

Playing for another club which is better than BUL in Uganda or outside Best Dish: Rice and chicken

Simon Peter Oketch is an affluent passer of the ball from all distances

*Photography: BUL FC, FUFA & Andrew Tarenga