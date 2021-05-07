Diet in humanity remains a key life factor. When it comes to sportsmen, the right foods play a great role in the success script for the respective personalities who engage in the different sports disciplines as they impact to sporting performance.

It is upon this rich back ground that the right foods ought to be recommended to sportsmen given the amount of calories burnt during active sports activities.

With less than three months to the long awaited Olympic Games in the Japanese city of Tokyo, Ugandan athletes like the rest of the world are busy preparing for these games that were postponed from 2020.

Day to day training aside, the recommended diet of foods assortment remains an important ingredient to the success plan being plotted.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) in partnership with Pearl Diary under the Lato milk brand have come up with a well laid plan to provide the athletes with milk products (liquid and powdered milk as well as Yorgut in the different flavours as vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and the like).

Milk and the related milk products are a proven good balance of protein, fat and carbohydrate; and are a very important source of essential nutrients as calcium, riboflavin, phosphorous, vitamins A, and B12, potassium, magnesium and zinc.

The handover ceremony of these products was done at the UOC headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala on Friday, May 7, 2021 by the Pearl Diary managing director Shyam Kotecha to some of the athletes in presence of UOC and National Council of Sports (NCS) Chairman Dr. Donald Rukare as well as other officials Beatrice Ayikoru and Moses Mwase before the media.

The monetary value attached to this offer of three months is Shs 40,000,000.

Some of the aAhletes hold Lato milk products during the handover ceremony at Lugogo, Kampala

“We have come up to help the athletes with a supplement of milk and other products from Pearl Diary for the remaining period before the Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.” Kotecha stated.

Pearl Diary becomes the second partner to assist UOC prepare the Uganda athletes for the Olympics after Absa Bank was officially unveiled on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

ABSA provided Shs 54, 500,000 towards the athletes’ medical and training kits.

UOC and NCS chairman Rukare expressed gratitude towards the offer given by Pear Diary as he outlined the significance of this assistance.

“We are humbled for the offer given to our athletes by Pearl Diary under the Lato Milk brand. This will surely boost them as the prepares continue” Rukare stated.

Shyam Kotecha (Pearl Diary Director) with Donald Rukare (Uganda Olympic Committee and National Council of Sports chairman)

Speaking on behalf of the athletes; boxers Musa Shadir Bwogi and Catherine Nanziri lauded the partner (Pearl Diary) and vowed to double the training regime.

“We are humbled for this assistance. This offer will help our diet and we promised to double the training sessions because the target remains winning” Bwogi disclosed.

The athletes present took home their milk and other milk products for the month as UOC plans to transport the package for those who train from the distant areas particularly in the high attitude areas of Kapchorwa and Bukwo.

For starters, these games were supposed to be held in 2020 but were pushed ahead to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that rugged the entire globe.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), the body in charge of the international organization, International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The tentative qualified athletes for team Uganda:

Joshua Cheptegei (10,000 M & 5000M), Halima Nakaayi (800M), Winnie Nanyondo (1500M), Ronald Musagala (1500M), Albert Chemutai (3000M – Steeple chase), Peruth Chemutai (3000M – Steeple chase), Esther Chebet (10,000M), Abdallah Mande Kibet (10,000M), Stella Chesang (5000M), Sarah Chelengat (5000M), Juliet Chekwel (Marathon), Immaculate Chemutai (Marathon), Stephen Kiprotich (Marathon), Filex Chemonges (Marathon), Fred Musobo (Marathon), Solomon Munnyo Mutai (Marathon), Geofrey Kusuro (Marathon), Jackson Kiprop (Marathon), Robert Chemonges (Marathon), Benjamin Kiplagat (3000M Steeple Chase), Racheal Zena Chebet (10,000M), Leni Shida (400M), Oscar Chelimo (5000M), Kathleen Noble (Rowing – Single scull), Musa Shadir Bwogi (Boxing – Welterweight), David Kavuma Semujju