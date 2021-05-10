FUFA Women Elite League

Group A| Matchday 3

Tuesday, 11th May 2021

Luweero Giant Queens vs Asubo Gafford Ladies – 12PM

King of Kings vs Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC – 12 PM

Asubo Gafford Ladies will go into Tuesday’s clash against Luweer Giant Queens knowing that anything short of victory puts an end to their journey at this year’s FUFA Women Elite League.

Despite having a good team on paper, Asubo Gafford Ladies have played below expectations and find themselves between a rock and hard place ahead of their final group game.

With just one point in two games, the team have to win against Luweero Giant Queens and hope that Dynamic SS Jjeza don’t win against King of Kings who already qualified.

The Asubo Gafford Ladies camp seem to have put their chaos that happened on Sunday aside and now all the focus is about winning the final group game.

In the absence of Christine ‘Tina’ Nambirge who left the camp after a heated argument with teammates, Rachael Tukamuhebwa is expected to partner Claire Namatovu in the heart of defence.

Luweero Giant Queens are second on the log with three points and will equally hope to get a positive result to earn a slot into the knockout stage.

The team coached by Edward Lugolobi will hope that striker Teddy Achandi comes to the party like she did in their comeback win against Dynamic SS.

Tuesday’s game in group A will be played at the same time with the other encounter between Kings of Kings and Dynamic SS Jjeza moved to Rays of Grace playground.