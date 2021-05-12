Wednesday May 12, 2021

Nakisunga Grounds, Mukono 4pm

Six time champions Express have an opportunity to close in on both Vipers and URA when they visit Kyetume at Nakisunga on Wednesday.

Wasswa Bbosa’s men, third on the log with 46 points drew the reverse fixture 1-1 at Wankulukuku but are aware that taking all points could see them just two points behind the summit as both URA and Vipers face off at Kitende.

In Kyetume, they face a side fighting for their lives and are yet to drop points since relocating to Nakisunga from Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru where they hosted most of their games.

Eric Kambale, Martin Kizza and Godfrey Lwesibawa will be the key players for the visitors while the hosts will rely on Feni Ali, Robert Ssentongo and Sharif Saaka for inspiration.