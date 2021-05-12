Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 23)

Vipers 1-1 URA

URA Kyetume 2-3 Express

Express Kitar a 2-2 BUL

BUL Police 0-0 KCCA

The top of the table clash between leaders Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende ended all square, with a tie (1-all) on Wednesday, 12 May 2021.

URA took the first half lead through Cromwell Rwothomio before a late-late equalizer from Yunus Sentamu salvaged a point for the hosts.

Rwothomio’s goal arrived in the opening half three minutes after the half hour mark.

The former Paidha Black Angels’ forward beat defender Livingstone Mulondo and shot past Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora at the near post.

This followed a cleverly executed explict backheel from skipper Shafiq Kagimu.

With minutes trickling away, Sentamu struck late to deny URA the maximum points at Kitende.

The forward volleyed home past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo after a well brushed ball from Congolese born forward Ceaser Manzoki.

A point shared meant that URA maintained their one point on the summit as the tax collectors have now fetched 51 points off 23 matches, one better than Vipers who hit the half century mark.

Express, 3-2 winners on the same day at Kyetume closed gap to 49 points.

Kitara held visiting BUL to a 2-all draw at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Musa Ssali, Karim Watambala, Yunus Sentamu, Richard Basangwa

Subs: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Rashid Toha, Dissan Galiwango, Paul Mucureezi, Allan Kayiwa, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Cesar Manzoki

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Assistant coach: Paul Kiwanuka

URA XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Hudu Mulikyi, Patrick Mbowa, Ivan Sserubiri, Moses Sseruyidde, Shafik Kagimu (Captain), Steven Mukwala, Cromwel Rwothomio

Subs: Samuel Mwaka (G.K), Ivan Ntege, Julius Mutyaba, Michael Birungi, Ibrahim Juma Dada, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Brian Nkuubi

Head coach: Sam Ssimbwa

Assistant coach: George William Bbosa

Match Officials: