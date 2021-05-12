Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 23)

Kyetume 2-3 Express

Express Kitar a 2-2 BUL

BUL Police 0-0 KCCA

KCCA Vipers 1-1 URA

Express Football Club recovered a goal down to defeat Kyetume 3-2 at the Nakisunga Ssaza play ground on Wednesday, 12 May 2021.

On form forward Erick Kenzo Kambale scored a hat-trick for the Red Eagles to take his personal tally to 11 goals in the season.

Kyetume’s Ezra Kizito Kaye and Ezra Bidda netted the two goals for Kyetume in either half.

Kizito gave the Slaughters the early lead as early as the fourth minute of the game, thanks to Tarzan Kambugu’s donkey work.

Kambale brought the game level on the quarter hour mark finishing off Daniel Shabene’s assist as the opening stanza ended one goal apiece.

Express took command of the game for the first time with Kambale’s second goal on the hour mark, Godfrey Lwesibawa providing the assist.

The skilled forward added the third goal, six minutes later as the visitors established a 3-1 lead.

Kyetume pulled back another goal with Bidda’s penalty goal in the second minute of added time.

Referee William Oloya cautioned the Kyetume duo of Nicholas Kasozi and Sharif Yusuf Saka as well as Express’ defenders Isa Lumu and Denis Mubuya.

Kambale was named the pilsner man of the match.

Kambale shows off the man of the placard after the game (Credit: Express FC Media)

Express now has 49 points, two adrift of the table leaders Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Kyetime suffered their 10th loss of the season, which keeps them in the 14th position with 20 points off 23 matches.

Meanwhile, table leaders URA and Vipers played to a 1-all draw at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

URA took the first half lead through Cromwell Rwothomio before a later equalizer from Yunus Sentamu salvaged a point for the hosts.

Kitara held visiting BUL to a 2-all draw at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Police and KCCA shared the spoils during a goal-less draw of the Lugogo derby at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, Latif Kiyemba, Felix Okot, Julius Lule, Nicholas Kasozi, Moses Ali Feni, Ezera Kizito Kaye,Sharif Saaka, Cephas Kambugu

Subs: Martin Othieno (G.K), Isaac Kirabira, David Seyi Oyedda, Robert Ssentongo, Steven Kabuye, Raymond Walugembe, Ezra Bida

Head Coach: Jackson Mayanja

Jackson Mayanja Assistant Coach: Jimmy Kintu Mwera

Express XI: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Dennis Mubuya, Enock Walusimbi, Isa Muzeeyi Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Daniel Shabene, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Erick Kenzo Kambale, Martin Kizza

Subs: Chrispas Kusiima (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Sadiq Ssekyembe, John Byamukama, Ivan Mayanja, Frank Kalanda, Mustafa Kiragga