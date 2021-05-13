Moses Oloya Tournament 2021:

Official opening Match (Thursday, 13th May):

Walukuba West Vs Masese 2 – Walukuba West Community Centre Play-ground (4:30 PM)

Capped 47 times for the Uganda Cranes, winger Moses Oloya is currently stationed in Vietnam for Ha Noi Sports Club.

Oloya has organized a football tournament in his home area of Walukuba, Masese division in Jinja city.

Moses Oloya Credit: © Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Arinitwe

According to the chairperson of the local organizing committee, Alfred Ochaya, the purpose of this tournament is to give back to the community and promote talent among the youth in the Eastern region.

The official opening match shall be played on Thursday, 13 May 2021 (Eid Day) between Walukuba West and Masese 2 at the Walukuba West Community Centre Play-ground.

The organizing committee has promised a tranquil and transparent tournament.

We look forward working with all the stake-holders from the start to the end of the tournament. From the local leaders, football administrators, referees and security operatives. With the exception of the opening match, all the other games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays. Alfred Ochaya, Chairman Moses Oloya Football Tournament Organizing Committee

The local organizing committee has tried and tested leaders as Yasin Kawesa, Asuman Bajampola, Cyrus Wekiya, Marvin Mbago and Edwin Bageya.

Moses Oloya in action during an international game against Zambia at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Participating teams:

The championship has 10 teams divided into 2 groups (A and B).

Group A has Walukuba West, Jinja Central Boma, Masese 2, Mpumudde and Masese 3.

The group B teams are; Walukuba East, Jinja Central West, Masese 1, Bugembe and Veterans.

Walukuba is a known footballing hub that has produced many sportsmen and footballers in particular, many of whom have been elevated to the Uganda Cranes as well as played professionally in the diaspora countries.

For starters, Oloya kicked off his football career in Walukuba before he was signed by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

He has since featured for top premier clubs in Vietnam as Xuan Thanh Sai Gon, Becamex Binh Duong and currently Ha Noi.

In 2016, he had a season in Russia at Kuban Krasnodar where he featured in 68 games, scoring two goals.

Pools:

Detailed Fixtures: