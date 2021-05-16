FUFA Big League 2021:

Rwenzori Group:

Kigezi Home Boyz 1-1 Proline

Proline Water 0-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Nyamityobora 2-2 Ndejje University

Elgon Group:

Mbale Heroes 0-2 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Paidha Black Angels 1-0 Maroons

Maroons Blacks Power 1-1 Arua Hill

Proline played to a one-all draw with Kigezi Home Boyz in a Rwenzori group FUFA Big League contest played at the Kabale Municipal Stadium on Sunday, 16th May 2021.

This was one of the numerous matches on the menu as the second round of the 2021 second division tier kicked off officially at various play grounds.

Following a goal-less opening half, the game came to life in the final stanza.

Rogers Tabule gave the home side the lead on 69 minutes.

Proline staged a gallant fight and found the equaliser with 9 minutes left on the clock through a penalty well struck by Brian Umony.

The penalty awarded following a hand-ball incident in the forbidden area by defender Grant Matisko.

Meanwhile, Rwenzori group leaders Tooro United also earned a point during their goal-less draw with Water at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium on the same day.

It was another draw (2-2) between Nyamityobora and Ndejje University at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city.

In Elgon group, Mbale Heroes fell 2-0 at home to visiting Gaddafi at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Allan Kabonge’s Paidha Black Angels earned their first win of the season, overcoming struggling Maroons 1-0 at the Bar Okoro play ground in Zombo district, West Nile.

At the Emokori play ground in Bukedea, Blacks Power and Arua Hill shared the spoils following a 1-all draw.

Michael Siwu cancelled out Alfred Leku’s opener to salvage a point for the home side.

Leku had given the visitors the lead on 64 minutes before Siwu’s equalizer with four minutes to go.

The FUFA Big League resumes on Monday, 17th May 2021 with two matches, one apiece in either groups (Elgon and Rwenzori).

By the close of business for the season, three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the season 2021-22.

The top club per group will earn direct sporting qualification whilst four clubs (two from either groups) will then be engaged in a play-off to determine the third club to the top tier league.

Last season, Kitara, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) were promoted from the FUFA Big League to the UPL.