Tuesday May 18, 2021

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

Six time champions Express FC could complete their first ever double over Busoga United if they win the meeting at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Red Eagles won the reverse fixture 1-0 courtesy of Frank Kalanda penalty in a fixture the visitors left aggrieved after being denied what appeared like two clear penalties.

Frank Kalanda decided the reverse fixture with a goal from a penalty Credit: John Batanudde

Wasswa Bbosa’s men are strong favourites to pick all points having won five successive games since losing to Soltilo Bright Stars and face a side struggling for their lives.

Busoga United who have won four games in the last ten meetings head into the game on the back of a humiliating 3-0 loss to MYDA and are aware that losing another game leaves them just six points above the drop zone.

Ismail Mugulusi will be key for Busoga United

Eric Kambale remains the main threat the hosts must keenly watch out while the visitors will have to tame U-20 international Ismail Mugulusi if they are to win at the turf.